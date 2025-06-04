India’s coking coal port import traffic sees 8% rise in April-May

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country in the April-May period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 11.09 million mt, a rise of 7.83 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) showed on Wednesday, June 4.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in May this year was 5.42 million mt lower than the 5.67 million mt shipped in during April.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore, including pellets handled by all major ports during the April-May period has been provisionally pegged at 9.633 million mt, a rise of 10.04 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.