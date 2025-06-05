 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s LMEL inks pact to source clean renewable energy for iron ore, steelmaking projects

Thursday, 05 June 2025 10:01:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steel and iron ore producer Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (LMEL) has inked a pact with Hexa Climate to source 28.1 MW of hybrid clean energy for its iron ore mining operations and proposed steel mill project in the western state of Maharashtra, company sources said on Thursday, June 5.

The company said that, to ensure supplies of solar and wind power, LMEL will acquire a 26 percent equity stake each in special purpose vehicles (SPVs) Hexa Energy MH3 and Hexa Energy W2, entailing investments of $1.17 million and $1.14 million, respectively.

The process of acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The wind-solar project include an 8.4 MW generating wind power project and a 19.8 MW generating solar power unit.

LMEL will be guaranteed a supply of 51 percent of the output of the wind-solar units, the company said. 


Tags: Manganese Ore India Indian Subcon Mining Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Japan’s Aichi Steel Corporation increases its stake in India’s VSSL

04 Jun | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic sees 8% rise in April-May

04 Jun | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 18% rise in manganese ore output in May

04 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices for all grades of iron ore for June deliveries

04 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSL acquires stake in SPV to secure renewable clean energy for its mills

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s AMNS launches new colour coated steel products aiming to capture 25% of local market share

03 Jun | Steel News

Indian government sees minor direct impact of Trump’s tariff hike on steel, local industry warns risks of trade ...

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to implement waste heat recovery project at ferroalloy plant

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 89% rise in iron ore output in May

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited cuts prices of all grades of manganese ores for June deliveries

02 Jun | Steel News