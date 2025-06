Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has reported manganese ore production of 171,000 mt in May this year, a rise of 18 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, June 4.

It said that the production in May this year was the fourth highest monthly output since the inception of the company.

Additionally, it achieved exploratory core drilling of 13,352 meters in May, reflecting a 17.5 percent rise over the corresponding month of the previous year.