India’s NMDC Limited aims to start coal production by 2025-26

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 15:07:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited is aiming to commence coal mining operations in the fiscal year 2025-26, company sources said on Wednesday, November 22.

NMDC Limited was allocated the Tokisud and Rohne coal blocks in the eastern state of Jharkhand and issues of acquiring land in and around the blocks are expected to be resolved shortly enabling it to commence development of the blocks and target coal production by 2025-26, the sources said.

The Tokisud block is a spread across 570 hectares and the Rohne block across 1,200 hectares and some of the land had been tied up in litigation which the company expects to be resolved soon.

The Rohne block has estimated coal reserves of 191 million mt and NMDC Limited is looking at developing the asset to produce 8 million mt per year, while the Tokisud block has estimated reserves of 52 million mt and is being developed to produce 2.3 million mt per year.

NMDC Limited secured the coal blocks through the preferential allotment allowed for government-run companies, to diversify its portfolio of mineral production.