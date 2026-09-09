India's NMDC hikes iron ore lump prices for Sept, fines prices stable

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has hiked prices for iron ore lumps for September deliveries, while keeping price for fines unchanged, according to company sources on Wednesday, September 9.

The sources said that the price of iron ore lumps (Fe content 67 percent, 10-40 mm) has been increased by INR 350/mt ($4/mt) to INR 6,000/mt ($63.32/mt) ex-pithead. However, the price of iron ore fines (Fe content 64 percent, less than 10 mm) has been kept unchanged at INR 4,550/mt ($48.02/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are exclusive of mandatory taxes and levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.