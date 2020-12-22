India’s NMDC and MECL tie up to undertake iron ore and coal exploration

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 16:01:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Two Indian state-run companies, iron ore miner NMDC Limited and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), have entered into a collaboration agreement to jointly undertake exploration of iron ore, coal and other mines across states in India, an official statement said on Tuesday, December 22.

“NMDC would like to add value to the government’s policy of achieving self-reliance in manufacturing by fulfilling the demand of the domestic steel industry. This will concentrate on priority exploration areas and help in realizing the objective of promoting domestic steel production,” Sumit Deb, chairman of NMDC Limited, said in the statement.

“MECL is well poised to augment and expedite exploration coverage for all mineral commodities pan-India. Earlier, MECL conducted successful exploration for NMDC in the Shahpur East & Shahpur West Coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh,” Ranjit Rath, chairman of MECL, said.