India’s NMDC sees six percent rise in iron ore output in November

India’s NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.38 million mt in November this year, a growth of six percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Monday, December 4.

The miner recorded iron ore sales of 3.79 million mt during the month, a rise of 25 percent year on year, the company said.

During the April-November period of the fiscal year 2023-24, NMDC Limited reported aggregate iron ore production of 27.3 milion mt, a rise of 17 percent, and sales were reported at 27.8 million mt, up 24 percent, both year on year, the statement indicated.