﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s NMDC sees six percent rise in iron ore output in November

Monday, 04 December 2023 10:14:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.38 million mt in November this year, a growth of six percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Monday, December 4.

The miner recorded iron ore sales of 3.79 million mt during the month, a rise of 25 percent year on year, the company said.

During the April-November period of the fiscal year 2023-24, NMDC Limited reported aggregate iron ore production of 27.3 milion mt, a rise of 17 percent, and sales were reported at 27.8 million mt, up 24 percent, both year on year, the statement indicated.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production NMDC 

Similar articles

China Institute of Metal Mining Economics: Iron ore prices bolstered despite sufficient supply

05 Dec | Steel News

Metalloinvest increases high-quality iron ore concentrate capacity at Lebedinsky GOK

05 Dec | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 5, 2023

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13% in April-November

05 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore arm of Usiminas plans to increase production

04 Dec | Steel News

Vale plans to recover rank as world’s top iron ore producer

04 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 4, 2023

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 4, 2023

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases over the week

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale transports first iron ore shipment with biofuel

01 Dec | Steel News