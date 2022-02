Wednesday, 02 February 2022 12:05:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.24 million mt in January this year, up 18.13 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 2.

The company reported aggregate iron ore sales of 4.24 million mt in January of the current year, up 13.36 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, the statement said.