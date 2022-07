Monday, 04 July 2022 10:57:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 2.57 million mt in June this year, a decline of 14 percent year on year, a regulatory filing of the company said on Monday, July 4.

The company’s sales of iron ore in June amounted to 1.90 million mt, a sharp decline of 40 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, the company said.