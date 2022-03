Monday, 21 March 2022 10:46:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited will close the current fiscal year 2021-22 on March 31 with production of 42 million mt, its higher-ever annual output, a company statement said on Monday, March 21.

The company said that in the previous fiscal year 2020-21 NMDC had achieved iron ore production of 35 million mt. The growth in production indicates that the company is well positioned to achieve its annual iron ore output target of 100 million mt by 2030.