India’s MOIL Limited sees 7% rise in manganese ore output in Apr-Aug

Indian government-run manganese ore miner MOIL Limited achieved an output of 725,000 mt in the April-August period of the fiscal year 2024-25, up seven percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Wednesday, September 4.

The company reported total sales of 592,000 mt of various grades of manganese ore during the April-August period, almost the same as in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

This, the company said, is despite challenging market conditions and the high international price volatility observed over the past few months. The revenue from the operations of the company rose by about 11 percent year on year during the April- August period.