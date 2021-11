Monday, 15 November 2021 10:17:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state run manganese miner, MOIL Limited has increased prices of various grades for all current month deliveries, a company regulatory filing said on Monday, November 15.

MOIL increased price of ferro grade manganese with Mn content above 44 percent by 5 percent and that of grade with Mn content below 44 per cent by 2.5 percent.

Prices of SMGR grades (Mn- 30 percent and Mn-25 percent) and all grades of manganese ore fines has been increased by 2.5 percent, the company filing said.