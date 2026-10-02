India's MOIL hikes all manganese ore grade prices by 5% for October 2026 deliveries

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has hiked prices of all grades of manganese ore by five percent for October deliveries with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, October 2.

Prices of ferro-grade manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above have been increased five percent and prices of ferro-grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent have also been hiked by five percent.

Chemical grade ore and silico-manganese grade (SMGR) and fines prices have also been increased by five percent.