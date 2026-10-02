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India's MOIL hikes all manganese ore grade prices by 5% for October 2026 deliveries

Friday, 02 October 2026 10:12:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has hiked prices of all grades of manganese ore by five percent for October deliveries with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, October 2.

Prices of ferro-grade manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above have been increased five percent and prices of ferro-grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent have also been hiked by five percent.

Chemical grade ore and silico-manganese grade (SMGR) and fines prices have also been increased by five percent.

Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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