Friday, 03 December 2021 11:45:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner MOIL Limited (formerly Manganese Ore India Limited) has reduced its price for manganese ore by five percent for December deliveries, while keeping the price of fines unchanged, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, December 3.

The company filing noted that the prices of ferro grades, SMGR grade (Mn content 35 percent and Mn content 25 percent) and fines will remain unchanged.