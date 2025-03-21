India’s LMEL secures environmental approval for wire rod and pellet plant projects

India’s Lloyds Metals & Energy Limited (LMEL) has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for construction of its planned 1.2 million mt per year wire rod project and a 4 million mt per year pellet plant in western state of Maharashtra, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, March 21.

Lloyds Metals, incorporated in 1977, is a major iron ore miner in Maharashtra and a key direct reduced iron (DRI) producer with a capacity of 340,000 mt per year. The company operates a 34 MW waste heat recovery-based power plant and supplies to markets across India.