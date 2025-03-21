 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s LMEL secures environmental approval for wire rod and pellet plant projects

Friday, 21 March 2025 09:46:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Lloyds Metals & Energy Limited (LMEL) has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for construction of its planned 1.2 million mt per year wire rod project and a 4 million mt per year pellet plant in western state of Maharashtra, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday, March 21.

Lloyds Metals, incorporated in 1977, is a major iron ore miner in Maharashtra and a key direct reduced iron (DRI) producer with a capacity of 340,000 mt per year. The company operates a 34 MW waste heat recovery-based power plant and supplies to markets across India.


Tags: Pellet Wire Rod Longs India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Ezz Steel at IREPAS: Egypt to be major driver of steel demand in coming years

08 May | Steel News

India’s SMEL acquires Mittal Corp, enters stainless steel segment

21 Dec | Steel News

Inventory of main finished steel products in China up 3.4% in Oct 1-10

14 Oct | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp. to diversify into iron and steel manufacturing, trading

03 Sep | Steel News

India’s GPIL starts wire rod production, launches iron ore beneficiation plant

28 Feb | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill capacity to be ramped up to 9 million mt with $3.45 billion investment

17 Mar | Steel News

India’s VSTL starts trial production of pipes and tubes at greenfield plant in Odisha

04 Mar | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commences pellet plant construction

28 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL to invest $800 million to construct new rail mill

27 Feb | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sets up subsidiary in Spain to push exports in Europe

26 Feb | Steel News