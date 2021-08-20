﻿
India’s KIOCL receives environmental clearance for development of iron ore, manganese reserve

Friday, 20 August 2021 10:33:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited has received environmental approvals from India’s Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the development of the Devadari iron and manganese ore reserves in the southern state of Karnataka, company sources said on Friday, August 20.

The sources said that KIOCL will undertake a project for production of 2 million mt per year of iron ore and 500 mt of manganese ore a year, and will construct a 2 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant at the Devadari reserves.


