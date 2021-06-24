﻿
India’s KIOCL modernizes iron ore pellet plant

Thursday, 24 June 2021 10:53:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state run KIOCL Limited has installed a barrel-type blender reclaimer as part of its modernization of its 3.5 million mt per year iron ore pellet plant, a company official said on Thursday, June 24.

The official said that the barrel-type blender with a capacity of 1,000 mt per hour will enable the pellet plant to homogeneously blend different grades of iron ore fines received from various mines and instil greater operational flexibility at the plant.

The cost of modernization is an estimated $3 million, the official said.


