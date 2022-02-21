﻿
English
India’s KIOCL commences construction of coke oven plant

Monday, 21 February 2022
       

Indian state-run KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) has commenced construction of a coke oven plant at Mangalore in southern India, a ministry of steel statement said on Monday, February 21.

The ministry said that construction of the 180,000 mt per year capacity coke oven plant marked the start of the forward integration proposed project for a 200,000 mt per year ductile spun iron pipe plant.

The total investment in these plants is around $111 million and is expected to be completed within 24 months.


