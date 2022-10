Monday, 10 October 2022 14:44:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved combined crude steel production of 5.68 million mt during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, registering a growth of 12 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, October 10.

However, production in the second quarter was three percent lower than the 5.88 million mt achieved during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, the company statement said.