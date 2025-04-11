 |  Login 
India’s JSUL to modernize its hot strip mill

Friday, 11 April 2025 12:23:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, India-based steel producer Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL), subsidiary of Indian stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless, is going to carry out a comprehensive upgrade of its hot strip mill at its Jajpur plant in Odisha. The upgraded mill is scheduled to commence production operations by December 2026.

Primetals will extend the mill’s heavy plate processing area as part of the upgrade, enhancing both production capacity and product quality for plate manufacturing. The scope of the upgrade also includes a now coil box, an upgraded work roll cooling system across all seven finishing mill stands, and a new automation system for the cooling beds.

The modernization will also focus on improving strip quality. The work roll cooling system in the finishing mill will be upgraded to ensure better distribution of cooling water while maintaining current consumption levels. This enhancement is expected to improve surface quality of the rolled materials.

The current hot strip mill, originally supplied by Primetals in 2012, produces plates up to 1,650 mm in width and in thicknesses ranging from 11 mm to 80 mm, as well as strips up to 1,650 mm in width and in thicknesses from 1.5 mm to 12.7 mm.


Tags: Plate Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

