Friday, 01 April 2022 10:51:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has won two coal blocks on the first day of the government auction on Thursday, an Indian government statement said on Friday, April 1.

JSPL has won the Utkal B1 and Utkal B2 coal blocks in the eastern state of Odisha, offering the highest revenue share of 15.25 percent to the government.

Both coal blocks are fully explored, with combined reserves estimated at 347 million mt.