﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL gains captive iron ore mine in Odisha through auction route

Monday, 20 September 2021 11:34:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has secured the Kasia iron ore mine in Odisha state through competitive bidding at an auction held by the state government, a government official said on Monday, September 20.

JSPL emerged the highest bidder in the auction, securing the Kasia mine, beating the competition from 13 other bids, the official said.

The Kasia mine spread across 194 hectares is a developed reserve and was earlier operated by Essel Mining of the Aditya Birla group and, as it has been an operational mine, JSPL will not need to seek fresh mandatory approvals for starting production.

As per the terms of its winning bid, JSPL will need to pay the Odisha government INR 118 for every sale or transaction of INR 100 from the produce of the mine, the official said.

The captive iron ore mine will ensure raw material security for JSPL’s 6 million mt per year steel mill at Angul in Odisha.


Tags: India  Jindal  mining  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Sep

India’s ESL Steel Limited secures captive iron ore mine in Odisha via auction
02 Sep

India’s NMDC reports 44% rise in iron ore output in Apr-Aug of FY 2021-22
30 Aug

India’s NMDC offers technical, financial support to stressed NINL to resume iron ore mining
26 Aug

India’s JSW Limited seeks to surrender iron ore mine
23 Aug

India’s JSPL to participate at forthcoming auction of iron ore blocks in Odisha