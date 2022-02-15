﻿
English
India’s JSPL secures Utkal-C coal block in Odisha with auction bid

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:46:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has secured the Uktal-C coal blocks in the eastern Indian state of Odisha in the third round of auctions of coal blocks conducted by the central government, a government statement said on Tuesday, February 15.

The government completed the third round of auctions for five coal blocks, the statement said.

Utkal-C coal block, secured by JSPL after it submitted the highest bid, has geological reserves of 196.347 million mt with a peak rated capacity (PRC) pegged at 3.37 million mt per year.

JSPL operates integrated steel mills in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states with a total installed capacity of 8.6 million mt per year.


