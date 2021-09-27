﻿
India’s JSPL to commence production from newly acquired Kasia iron ore mine within one month

Monday, 27 September 2021 10:11:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) which secured Kasia iron ore mine in Odisha through the auction route earlier this month, will start production from the captive mine within the next one month, a company official said on Monday, September 27.

“Kasia is an operational mine and we can start production within the next month, as soon as we get all statutory clearances,” JSPL CEO, V R Sharma said.

He said that the company will link up Kasia mine with JSPL’s steel mill in Angul, Odisha through a slurry pipeline and the mill will be able to source 5-6 million mt of ore per year.

Kasia has an estimated ore reserves of 287 million mt with average Fe content of 62.5 percent.


