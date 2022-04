Tuesday, 05 April 2022 10:47:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) which won two coal blocks through the auction route last week will commence production from the new assets within the next eight months, a company official said on Tuesday, April 5.

JSPL will need to invest an estimated $26 million in the Utkal B1 and Utkal B2 coal blocks located in the eastern state of Odisha with estimated reserves of 347 million mt to bring them into production, the official said.