India’s JSPL mulls shipping container manufacturing project at Paradip

Friday, 09 April 2021 11:29:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is exploring a project to set up a steel shipping container manufacturing unit at Paradip Port, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a state government official said on Friday, April 9.

The official stated that JSPL is also looking at investing in a dedicated railway freight corridor linking Angul in Odisha, where the company’s integrated steel mill is located, with Paradip Port.

The Paradip Port Trust (PPT), the operator of the Paradip Port, has offered to provide 100 acres of land for the setting up of the shipping steel container manufacturing unit.

A JSPL team led by company chairman, Navin Jindal, visited Paradip Port early this week and held discussions with the port authority for the construction of the two projects, the official said.