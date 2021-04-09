﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL mulls shipping container manufacturing project at Paradip

Friday, 09 April 2021 11:29:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is exploring a project to set up a steel shipping container manufacturing unit at Paradip Port, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a state government official said on Friday, April 9.

The official stated that JSPL is also looking at investing in a dedicated railway freight corridor linking Angul in Odisha, where the company’s integrated steel mill is located, with Paradip Port.

The Paradip Port Trust (PPT), the operator of the Paradip Port, has offered to provide 100 acres of land for the setting up of the shipping steel container manufacturing unit.

A JSPL team led by company chairman, Navin Jindal, visited Paradip Port early this week and held discussions with the port authority for the construction of the two projects, the official said.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Apr

India to boost import monitoring systems to check ‘below radar’ shipments
07  Apr

Tata Steel achieves highest-ever crude steel output in Q4 FY 2020-21
06  Apr

Indian coking coal imports down 5.22 percent in FY 2020-21
26  Mar

Fitch: Indian residential construction sector to grow 7.9% in 2021, robust growth until 2030
24  Mar

Indian Road Congress to study alternatives to steel and cement in road construction