India’s JSL Limited supplies alloy steel for Indian Navy’s torpedo systems

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 14:30:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system, to support the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, JSL said in a statement on Wednesday, May 8.

The alloy steel sheets are developed by Jindal Stainless’ subsidiary Jindal Defence and Aerospace.

The company said that the product can withstand high pressure and temperature during flight. The sheets are used in the next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Odisha.

“JSL’s supplies bolster the Indian Navy through the canister-based missile system that demands materials of the highest quality to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The special alloy steel sheets have been rigorously tested to meet and exceed the stringent requirements for such critical applications,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.