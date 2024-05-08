﻿
India’s Jindal SAW’s net profit rises 41 percent in Q4 FY 2023-24

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 14:31:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal SAW Limited, a manufacturer of submerged arc welded pipes and carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 5.021 billion ($60.14 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 40.60 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, May 8.

The company reported total sales revenue of INR 54.93 billion ($657.92 million) for the given quarter, up 4.32 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated net profit of INR 16.8 billion ($200.84 million), marking a rise of 160 percent year on year, while the total income during the year was recorded at INR 211.2 billion ($2,545 million), a rise of 16 percent year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports Jindal 

