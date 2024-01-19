﻿
India’s RFL sees 42% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

Friday, 19 January 2024 12:30:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s forged steel product manufacturer Ramkrisha Forgings Limited (RFL) has reported a net profit of INR 868.80 million ($10.48 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 42.30 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, January 19. 

The company reported a total sales revenue of INR 10.57 billion ($127.59 million) during the quarter, a 31 percent rise year on year. 

The company reported plant utilization capacity at 96 percent during the third quarter, compared to 86 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. 

The company reported exports of 13,337 mt of steel forged products during the quarter, marking a growth of 6.2 percent year on year. 


