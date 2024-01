Friday, 19 January 2024 14:37:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal SAW Limited has achieved iron ore pellet production of 386,900 mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up a marginal one percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, January 19.

The company reported total sales of iron ore pellets at 387,800 mt during the quarter, down three percent year on year, the statement said.