India’s JSL sees 35% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

Friday, 19 January 2024 12:30:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has reported a net profit of INR 6.91 billion ($83.37 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 35 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Friday, January 19. 

The company achieved a total income of INR 91.66 billion ($1.10 billion) during the quarter, marginally up by just one percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. 

The company board also approved the acquisition of 100 percent of equity in Ibderjindal S L, a subsidiary based in Spain, the statement said. 

  


