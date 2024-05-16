﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSL sees 35% fall in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 16 May 2024 15:08:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 5 billion ($56.96 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 34.61 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, May 16.

The company reported sales revenues of INR 94 billion ($1.13 billion) during the quarter, marking a fall of 3.19 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year of 2023-24, JSL reported a net profit of INR 27 billion ($324.90 million), a rise of 28.31 percent year on year, with a sales revenue growth of 8.03 percent year on year to INR 385 billion ($4.62 billion), the company reported.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s JSPL sees 100% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

14 May | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW’s net profit rises 41 percent in Q4 FY 2023-24

08 May | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees net profit surge 272 % in Q3 FY 2023-24

01 Feb | Steel News

Red Sea security crisis hits exports of India’s Jindal Stainless Limited 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Ltd sees 1% rise in pellet output in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSL sees 35% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s RFL sees 42% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSPL reports 534% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

01 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSL Limited more than doubles net profit in Q2 FY 2023

20 Oct | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees net profit surge in Q1 FY 2023-24

17 Aug | Steel News