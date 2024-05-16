India’s JSL sees 35% fall in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 16 May 2024 15:08:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 5 billion ($56.96 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 34.61 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, May 16.

The company reported sales revenues of INR 94 billion ($1.13 billion) during the quarter, marking a fall of 3.19 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year of 2023-24, JSL reported a net profit of INR 27 billion ($324.90 million), a rise of 28.31 percent year on year, with a sales revenue growth of 8.03 percent year on year to INR 385 billion ($4.62 billion), the company reported.