India’s JSL sees consolidated net profit rise 18% in Q4 of FY 2024-25

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 5.9 billion ($68.86 million) in fourth quarter (January-March) of fiscal 2024-25, a rise of 18.02 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, May 9.

Revenue from operation was reported at INR 101.9 billion ($1.19 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 7.87 percent.

The company achieved a sales growth of 9-10 percent in 2024-25 and expected a similar sales growth in range of 9-10 percent in 2025-26, JSL managing director, Abhyuday Jindal said.