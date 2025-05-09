 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSL sees consolidated net profit rise 18% in Q4 of FY 2024-25

Friday, 09 May 2025 11:48:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) achieved consolidated net profit of INR 5.9 billion ($68.86 million) in fourth quarter (January-March) of fiscal 2024-25, a rise of 18.02 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, May 9.

Revenue from operation was reported at INR 101.9 billion ($1.19 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 7.87 percent.

The company achieved a sales growth of 9-10 percent in 2024-25 and expected a similar sales growth in range of 9-10 percent in 2025-26, JSL managing director, Abhyuday Jindal said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees net profit fall by 82% in Q4 FY 2024-25

05 May | Steel News

India’s JSPL slips into red in Q4 of FY 2024-25

01 May | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees 51% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

31 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

India JSL sees 13% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

31 Jul | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees 71% rise in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

30 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees 21% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2024-25

25 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSL sees 35% fall in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

16 May | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees 100% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

14 May | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW’s net profit rises 41 percent in Q4 FY 2023-24

08 May | Steel News