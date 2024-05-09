﻿
English
India’s SML commences operations at acquired Ramsarup steel mill

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:57:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Shyam Metalics Limited (SML) has commenced operations at Ramsarup steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, which it had acquired in 2022, a company statement said on Thursday, May 9.

The Ramsarup mill includes a direct reduced iron (DRI) unit with a capacity of 150,000 mt per annum and a 20 MW captive power plant.

SML is a leading eastern India-based pellet producer and operates two steel mills in Odisha and West Bengal with an aggregate capacity of 13 million mt per year of semi-finished and finished steel products, including a 118 MW captive power plant.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

