India’s SML commences operations at acquired Ramsarup steel mill

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:57:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Shyam Metalics Limited (SML) has commenced operations at Ramsarup steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, which it had acquired in 2022, a company statement said on Thursday, May 9.

The Ramsarup mill includes a direct reduced iron (DRI) unit with a capacity of 150,000 mt per annum and a 20 MW captive power plant.

SML is a leading eastern India-based pellet producer and operates two steel mills in Odisha and West Bengal with an aggregate capacity of 13 million mt per year of semi-finished and finished steel products, including a 118 MW captive power plant.