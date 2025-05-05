 |  Login 
India’s iron ore output touches all-time high in FY 2024-25

Monday, 05 May 2025 14:25:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s iron ore production has been provisionally estimated at 289 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a rise of 4.3 percent year on year and constituting the highest-ever annual production, surpassing the previous highest output recorded in 2023-24, according to data released by ministry of mines on Monday, May 5.

The ministry said that India’s manganese output totaled 3.8 million mt in 2024-25, a rise of 3.4 percent year on year.

According to the ministry, iron ore production touched an all-time yearly high on a combination of increased demand, policy stability and improved operational capacity within the sector.


