India’s industrial output growth slows to 4.2 percent in June

India’s growth in industrial output as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) eased to 4.2 percent in June this year, from 6.2 percent in May, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Tuesday, August 13.

Industrial output as per the IIP had been recorded at four percent in June 2023.

During the April-June period of the fiscal year 2024-25, industrial output growth was 5.2 percent, against 4.7 percent in the same period of the preceding financial year.