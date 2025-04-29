India’s industrial output growth slips to three percent in March

Growth of India’s industrial production as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) has been provisionally pegged at three percent in March 2025, down from 5.5 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year, mainly due to the poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to a government statement on Tuesday, April 29.

In the full year of 2024-25, the IIP decelerated to a four-year low of four percent. It was 5.9 percent in 2023-24 and the previous low was recorded at a negative 8.4 percent in 2020-21, the statement said.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also showed that the manufacturing sector’s output growth slightly decelerated to three percent in March 2025, from 5.9 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year.

In March this year, mining production growth dipped to 0.4 percent, from 1.3 percent growth a year earlier. Power output also slowed to 6.3 percent growth in March 2025, against 8.6 percent in March last year.

Capital goods segment growth fell to 2.4 percent in March 2025, against seven percent in March 2024 and consumer durables grew 6.6 percent, against a growth of 9.5 percent in March 2024.