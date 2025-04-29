 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s industrial output growth slips to three percent in March

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 10:45:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Growth of India’s industrial production as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) has been provisionally pegged at three percent in March 2025, down from 5.5 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year, mainly due to the poor performance of the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to a government statement on Tuesday, April 29.

In the full year of 2024-25, the IIP decelerated to a four-year low of four percent. It was 5.9 percent in 2023-24 and the previous low was recorded at a negative 8.4 percent in 2020-21, the statement said.

The data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) also showed that the manufacturing sector’s output growth slightly decelerated to three percent in March 2025, from 5.9 percent in the corresponding month of the previous year.

In March this year, mining production growth dipped to 0.4 percent, from 1.3 percent growth a year earlier. Power output also slowed to 6.3 percent growth in March 2025, against 8.6 percent in March last year.

Capital goods segment growth fell to 2.4 percent in March 2025, against seven percent in March 2024 and consumer durables grew 6.6 percent, against a growth of 9.5 percent in March 2024.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Production 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC Limited sees 2% decline in iron ore output in FY 2024-25

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s iron ore output up 4.4 percent in April-February of FY 2024-25

31 Mar | Steel News

India-based NMDC Limited’s production impacted by workers’ protests

11 Mar | Steel News

ISM inks pact with Tata Group for fiscal support to proposed semiconductor fabrication unit

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in February

03 Mar | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 18% rise in iron ore output in February

03 Mar | Steel News

India’s coal ministry not to rush IPO and listing of BCCL

27 Feb | Steel News

Odisha government approves auction of 10 mineral blocks

27 Feb | Steel News

Suzuki Motors to invest $8 billion in Indian arm to ramp up passenger car output

24 Feb | Steel News

India’s SMIOL sees 1,416% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

17 Feb | Steel News