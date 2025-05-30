 |  Login 
India’s industrial output growth falls to eight-month low in April

Friday, 30 May 2025 09:55:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s industrial growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slowed to an eight-month low of 2.7 percent in April 2025, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Friday, May 30.

The IIP was dragged down by lower activity in several sectors, including mining and quarrying, electricity, primary goods, infrastructure and construction, and consumer non-durables, the data showed.

Among the sectors, manufacturing, which carries the largest weight in the index, grew 3.4 percent in April, up from 3.0 percent in March. Electricity generation increased by 1.1 percent, while mining output contracted by 0.2 percent, the worst since August last year.

The capital goods sector saw strong growth of 20.3 percent in April 2025, albeit on a low base of 2.81 percent in April last year. The consumer durables segment saw growth quickening to 6.4 percent, a three-month high. On the other hand, consumer non-durables output contracted 1.7 percent, compared to a decline of 2.5 percent a year ago.

Infrastructure and /construction goods reported a growth of four percent in April 2025, down from an 8.5 percent growth in April 2024.


