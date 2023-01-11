India’s first license for manufacture of Corten steel granted to Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur mill

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 11:34:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted India’s first license for production of “structural weather resistance steel”- Corten Steel - to Tata Steel Limited’s Jamshedpur steel mill, a company statement said on Wednesday, January 11.

The special grade steel is used in manufacture of shipping containers and other heavy-duty steel applications like side panels of railway wagons, rice mill containers, building construction and even high-grade furniture.

At present, there are very few domestic shipping container manufacturing units and most products are imported from China largely owing to the lack of domestic manufacturing of the key input - Corten steel.