India’s finished steel exports down 53 percent in June

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:36:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s finished steel exports in June this year have been provisionally estimated at 638,000 mt, registering a decline of 53 percent year on year, according to the data of the Joint Plan Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

The sharp decline in exports came in wake of the imposition of a 15 percent export tax levied by the government in late May this year.

Finished steel exports during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally estimated at 2.19 million mt, a decline of 38 percent year on year.

Production of finished steel in June this year in India has been estimated at 9.71 million mt, up 11.2 percent, and finished steel consumption in India has been estimated at 9.26 million mt, a rise of 13.3 percent, both year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

