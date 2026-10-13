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India's Evonith Steel Inks pact with Sunsure Energy to procure 30MWp solar power for Maharashtra steel mill

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 10:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Evonith Steel Limited (ESL) has inked a pact with Sunsure Energy Limited (SEL) to procure 30 mega-watt peak (MWp) solar power for its integrated steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 13.

SEL will supply the power from its 120 MWp solar plant facility in the same state, the company said.

ESL said that solar power supplies will start within a week and will help offset an estimated 34,700 mt of carbon dioxide emissions per year from the mill. “As Evonith Steel grows to serve India's increasing demand for steel, we believe that growth and sustainability must go hand in hand,” ESL chairman Jai Saraf said in the statement.

SEL provides round-the-clock renewable energy solutions to businesses and utilities across India.

ESL is a producer of pig iron, ductile iron (DI) pipes, hot and cold rolled coils, and galvanized sheets.

Tags: India Indian Subcon 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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