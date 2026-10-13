India's Evonith Steel Inks pact with Sunsure Energy to procure 30MWp solar power for Maharashtra steel mill

India's Evonith Steel Limited (ESL) has inked a pact with Sunsure Energy Limited (SEL) to procure 30 mega-watt peak (MWp) solar power for its integrated steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 13.

SEL will supply the power from its 120 MWp solar plant facility in the same state, the company said.



ESL said that solar power supplies will start within a week and will help offset an estimated 34,700 mt of carbon dioxide emissions per year from the mill. “As Evonith Steel grows to serve India's increasing demand for steel, we believe that growth and sustainability must go hand in hand,” ESL chairman Jai Saraf said in the statement.

SEL provides round-the-clock renewable energy solutions to businesses and utilities across India.

ESL is a producer of pig iron, ductile iron (DI) pipes, hot and cold rolled coils, and galvanized sheets.