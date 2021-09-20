﻿
India’s ESL Steel Limited secures captive iron ore mine in Odisha via auction

Monday, 20 September 2021
       

India’s ESL Steel Limited (ESL), the steel mill operated by the Vedanta Group, has secured the Nadidih iron ore reserve in Odisha as a captive mine after emerging as the highest bidder in the auction held by the state government, an official said on Monday, September 20.

The mine spread across 73 hectares in the Sundargarh district of Odisha has been explored up to G2 level and ESL emerged as the highest bidder, pipping seven other competitors, the official said.

ESL Steel operates a 2.5 million mt per year steel mill at Bokaro in Jharkhand state which was acquired by the Vedanta Group through the bankruptcy resolution process.


