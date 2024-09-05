 |  Login 
India’s environment ministry likely to unveil policy on mandatory steel recycling from old vehicles by automakers

Thursday, 05 September 2024 15:01:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will shortly issue a policy making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to recycle a specified percentage of steel from old vehicles, government sources said on Thursday, September 5.

While refusing to divulge details of the scheme, they said that the policy is likely to be officially unveiled over the next few weeks and will be effective from the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the sources, the MoEFCC has held a meeting with members of the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) seeking input while framing the policy.

The move is aimed at formalising the participation of automobile manufacturers as active stakeholders in vehicle scrapping and in the recycling of steel.

Indian automobile companies like Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India Limited have set up their own vehicle scraping facilities across the country.


