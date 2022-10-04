﻿
India’s core industrial growth falls to nine-month low in August

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:39:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s eight industries categorized as ‘core sectors’ recorded output growth of 3.3 percent year-on-year in August this year, the lowest growth rate in the past nine months, according to government data released on Tuesday, October 4.

The data showed that coal production increased 7.6 percent in August this year, while crude oil production declined by 3.3 percent and natural gas production was down 0.9 percent.

Petroleum refinery production output increased seven percent in August, fertilizers were by 11.9 percent and steel increased by 2.2 percent. Cement production growth was recorded at 1.8 percent and electricity generation was up 0.9 percent.


