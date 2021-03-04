﻿
English
India’s coking coal imports down 6.75% in Apr-Febr, fall rate slows further

Thursday, 04 March 2021 14:07:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country was recorded at 48.36 million mt for the April-February period of the fiscal year 2020-21, a decline of 6.75 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Thursday, March 4.

According to calculations by SteelOrbis based on IPA data, coking coal imports in February this year came to 5.13 million mt, down from 6.27 million mt in January.

However, the pace of decline of coking coal imports has been showing signs of easing, having fallen 6.75 percent in the April-February period of FY 2020-21, compared to a fall of 7.86 percent in the April-January period of FY 2020-21, the data showed.

The data also recorded total iron ore traffic (iron ore fines, lumps, and pellets) through all major ports in the country at 62.941 million mt in April-February FY 2020-21, up 25.91 percent year on year.


