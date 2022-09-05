﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 9.24 % in April-August

Monday, 05 September 2022 14:25:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally recorded at 23.177 million mt, up 9.24 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, September 5.

According to calculations by SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in August this year worked out to 4.94 million mt, compared to 4.237 million mt in July.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic, including pellets, at the major ports were provisionally recorded at 16.799 million mt in the April-August period, a decline of 33 percent year on year.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Moody’s lowers steel and coking coal prices assumptions amid weaker demand

05 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly on August 22-28

05 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 35

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW sees higher sales revenues in H1 amid higher prices

31 Aug | Steel News

Australia's North Queensland coal exports decline further in July

30 Aug | Steel News

Higher coking coal prices accepted in fresh trades in China, outlook still ambiguous

29 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

29 Aug | Steel News

Usiminas announces more expensive refurbishments of coke plant and blast furnace

26 Aug | Steel News

Global steelmakers withdraw met coke contracts due to mounting concerns on future, coking coal prices to remain ...

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia coking coal appeal to Chinese customers despite price rises, coke prices unchanged

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials