India’s coking coal import port traffic up 9.24 % in April-August

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2022-23 have been provisionally recorded at 23.177 million mt, up 9.24 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, September 5.

According to calculations by SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in August this year worked out to 4.94 million mt, compared to 4.237 million mt in July.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore freight traffic, including pellets, at the major ports were provisionally recorded at 16.799 million mt in the April-August period, a decline of 33 percent year on year.