India’s CIL sees 12% rise in coking coal output in April-November

Indian state-run company Coal India Limited (CIL), the sole domestic supplier of coking coal, achieved production of 35.97 million mt during the April-November period of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 12 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Monday, December 18.

The company said that the rise in production is significant coming at a time of rising demand from domestic steelmakers and challenges in importing the critical input material.

CIL said that production of washed coal was recorded at 1.41 million mt in the given period, a rise of 8.11 percent. This increase is part of the miner’s strategy to improve the quality of coal through removal of ash and other impurities and produce a higher grade of coking coal as preferred by domestic steel mills.