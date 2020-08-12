﻿
English
India’s BCCL revives coking coal output to 19 million mt in July

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 11:39:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), India’s sole miner of coking coal, has been successful in restoring its production growth since the imposition of the national lockdown in March, registering production of 19 million mt in July this year, compared to 10 million mt achieved in April this year, a company official said.

According to the official, the miner is confident of sustaining the revival in production growth, forecasting it to touch a monthly level of around 29-30 million mt by the end of August.

On the impact of the current monsoon season on production, the official said that the situation was improving rapidly as around 40 percent of the total forecast precipitation in the mining belt had already taken place and going forward the expected rainfall will be limited, enabling efforts to increase production to be more successful.

BCCL is the wholly-owned operational subsidiary of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL).


