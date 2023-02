Wednesday, 15 February 2023 12:10:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply two double-strand slab casters to India-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited’s (AMNS) Hazira plant.

The slab casters will improve slab quality and plant efficiency, while they will enable AMNS to annually produce an additional six million mt of prime quality slabs in a thickness range from 250 mm up to 350 mm, and up to 2,200 mm in width.

The two casters are expected to start production by early 2025.