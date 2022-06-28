India’s JSW orders new slab grinding plant

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:35:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Maskin will supply a new slab grinding plant to India-based JSW Steel to be installed at the latter’s Dolvi plant. The new plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the summer of 2023.

The new grinding plant will process a wide array of ultra-low, low and medium carbon grades and alloy steel grades.

In the first phase of the project, the plant will have an annual capacity of approximately 800,000 mt, while in the second phase the plant’s capacity will increase to 1.3 million mt.